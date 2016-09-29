Most Mainers may support ranked-choice voting. But do they understand it?

Good morning from Augusta, where some new polling on ranked-choice voting — apparently one of this year’s more under-the-radar election issues in Maine — caught our eye this morning.

The Portland Press Herald continued releasing results from its mid-September poll of more than 500 Maine voters, finding that 48 percent of respondents supported Question 5 on the November ballot. Another 29 percent of voters said they would vote against the change with 23 percent saying they were undecided.

In all, that’s pretty good news for proponents of the proposal to allow voters to rank choices in gubernatorial, congressional and legislative races with more than three candidate.

But it’s clear that voters aren’t well-versed on the idea, and that issue is confirmed by an internal poll given to the Bangor Daily News on Tuesday by the Committee on Ranked Voting, which is running the campaign. (The BDN typically doesn’t publish or publicize internal polls, but the poll of 603 Mainers was done in the last two weeks and the campaign provided 18 pages of data on questions that haven’t been asked in public polling so far.)

That poll said while 60 percent of respondents favored the reform, only 49 percent would vote for it if the election was held that day. However, when they learned more about it, that number rose to 55 percent. Only 46 percent of respondents said that they were familiar with the proposal, while 43 percent said they weren’t.

The campaign has been trying to educate the public with “beer elections” at Maine breweries during September and more will surely learn about it over the course of October. But it seems that education is still the campaign’s biggest hurdle.— Michael Shepherd

