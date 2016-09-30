Trump to stump in Portland on Thursday, Oct. 6

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is planning a Thursday rally in Portland.

City spokeswoman Jess Grondin confirmed late Friday afternoon that the Trump campaign has booked the Portland Expo for a campaign stop. Details on the time and format of the event have yet to be released.

It would be Trump’s fourth visit to Maine this campaign cycle. He was last here in early August for a rally at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium. He was in Bangor in late June and rallied at The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel ahead of Maine’s March caucuses.

An Oct. 6 visit to Maine would occur three days before the next planned presidential debate between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. State and national polling trends, which had shown Trump building momentum before the candidates’ first debate on Sept. 26, indicate that Clinton is widening her lead after losing ground to Trump earlier in September.

Trump visited New Hampshire on Thursday as part of an effort to bolster support in that northern New England swing state. The latest poll there shows Clinton ahead by 7 points. Recent Maine polling gives Clinton a slimmer statewide lead in Maine, with Trump ahead by almost 10 points in the 2nd Congressional District.

