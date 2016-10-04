Clinton sending Sanders to Bangor as she continues to lag in 2nd District

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will visit Bangor on Friday to campaign in support of Democrat Hillary Clinton’s bid for the presidency.

Sanders, who lost to Clinton in the Democratic primary but beat Clinton handily in Maine’s caucuses in March, is scheduled to speak beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center on Main Street. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

According to a news release, Sanders will discuss themes that will be familiar to those who followed his campaign: raising the minimum wage, combating climate change, sustainable energy and tuition-free college.

Sanders spoke before large crowds twice in Portland during his quest for the Democratic presidential nomination. His visit to Bangor is an indication that Clinton is fighting against polling numbers that show the northern 2nd Congressional District could vote for Republican Donald Trump. If that happens and the more liberal 1st Congressional District votes for Clinton, Maine’s four Electoral College votes could be split between the candidates for the first time.

A poll late last month showed Clinton with a wide lead in the 1st Congressional District but Trump beating her 48 percent to 34 percent in the 2nd District. Clinton led statewide by about 4 percent, according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center/Portland Press Herald poll.

Clinton has not visited Maine since September 2015, when she spoke at King Middle School in Portland. Her running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, attended a private fundraiser in Cape Elizabeth last month. The campaign also sent former child actors Molly Ringwald and Sean Astin to stump for her.

