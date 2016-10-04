Donald Trump begins possible $500,000 onslaught of ads in Maine

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has started a TV advertising push in Maine that could be valued at more than $500,000 between late September and Election Day.

It’s has been expected since the Associated Press reported in September that Maine was one of 13 states where the New York billionaire facing Democrat Hillary Clinton planned to spend a total of $140 million in his bid to put Maine in Republican hands for the first time in a presidential election since 1988.

Details of Trump’s impending ad blitz remained fuzzy on Tuesday. Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed a round of ad purchases in Maine, but she didn’t respond to questions about its scope.

However, a source not affiliated with the campaign who is familiar with the purchase said Trump reserved more than $500,000 in time statewide. Maine networks had only begun to post public filings on a federal website by Tuesday, so the full breakdown of Trump’s purchase isn’t known.

But his campaign reserved an eye-popping $89,000 at WAGM, the CBS and Fox affiliate that is the only network in the Presque Isle market. The sum is notable because of the cheap cost of advertising there, making the purchase good enough to air more than 400 spots between Sept. 28 and Nov. 7.

Partial information on the purchase in the Bangor market was posted by NBC affiliate WLBZ. No station in the Portland market has posted documents on it yet.

Trump figures to do well in Maine’s rural, conservative 2nd Congressional District, where September polling gave him double-digit leads. But Clinton holds a commanding lead in the 1st District and may be slightly favored statewide.

