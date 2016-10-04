Libertarian VP candidate Bill Weld to campaign in Bangor

Libertarian vice presidential candidate Bill Weld will visit Bangor on Saturday evening for a town hall meeting aimed at stoking support for the Libertarian ticket.

Weld, who was the Republican governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, is scheduled to appear for the two-hour event at 6 p.m. at the Spectacular Events Center at 395 Griffin Road in Bangor. Weld is the running mate of Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, who is the former governor of New Mexico

Saturday’s event will be co-moderated by Chris Dixon, the senior contributor of The Liberty Conservative and a BDN blogger, and Mark Brewer, political science professor at the University of Maine. Guests at the event will have the opportunity to submit questions between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Weld and Johnson visited Maine in August with stops in Portland and Lewiston. Though support for the Libertarian presidential ticket is dwarfed by support for the major-party candidates, it could be a banner year for Libertarians, particularly in Maine. Recent polling has shown Johnson with around 10 percent support here.

Parallel with the presidential race, Libertarians are in the midst of forming an official political party in Maine. The next step in that process is for at least 10,000 registered Libertarians to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

