King, Pingree back probe on possible Russian meddling in Trump’s election

Two members of Maine’s congressional delegation support a probe of Russian influence on this year’s U.S. election with the delegation’s two Republican members stopping just short without indicating opposition to more investigation.

The specter of Russian influence hung over much of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. She was damaged by Wikileaks troves including transcripts of paid speeches to Wall Street firms and emails from the Democratic National Committee.

In October, outgoing U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the American intelligence community was confident that the Russian government directed the hacks, which were intended to interfere with the election. But the FBI and CIA have recently given conflicting accounts about Russia’s motives, according to The Washington Post.

A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Monday that he’s also in favor of a probe. He told CNN on Monday that Trump shouldn’t “blow off” Clapper.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st District, said in a statement that the CIA’s assessment of Russian influence is “frightening and represents a threat to our nation,” calling for swift hearings “to get to the bottom of this situation.”

But Maine’s Republicans were less emphatic, though they indicated concern about Russian cyberattacks.

Sen. Susan Collins, also an intelligence committee member, said in a statement that a bipartisan investigation “could be useful toward achieving an objective accounting of any alleged meddling by foreign adversaries.”

She said any probe shouldn’t relitigate the election, but must “focus on the long overdue task of improving the defenses of the United States against our adversaries in cyberspace.”

And a spokesman for Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District said he’d “condemn any state-sponsored cyberattacks” against the U.S., “including any real or perceived attacks on our election system.”

“The most critical thing, however, is that any probe be bipartisan in nature,” Poliquin said. “We must have objective analysis of what did, or did not, take place.”

Trump has promised closer relations with Russia, and he encouraged them to hack Clinton’s emails in July. But he told Fox News on Sunday that claims of Russian interference were “another excuse” and he didn’t believe them.

On Sunday, a bipartisan group of senators came out in favor of a probe of Russian election interference, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, joining them on Monday.