Maine propane dealer to Trump voters: ‘I will no longer be delivering your gas’

With temperatures hovering around zero across Maine on Friday, people in Somerset County checking on propane prices may have been greeted with a political message from one dealer.

“If you voted for Donald Trump for president, I will no longer be delivering your gas,” says a voicemail message at Turner LP Gas in Skowhegan. “Please find someone else.”

The company is owned by Michael Turner, who didn’t immediately respond to a message on Friday. But he could be turning away a lot of business, given that the Republican president-elect won Somerset County with 58 percent of votes.

Some cases like this have already garnered national attention after Trump’s win over Democrat Hillary Clinton, including a New Mexico marketing firm that refused to do business with Trump supporters.

We don’t know Turner, so we can’t say whether this is a joke.

The Maine Human Rights Act only bans discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry or national origin. Some places have added political beliefs to these kinds of protections, with Washington, D.C., shielding “political affiliation” and Seattle adding “political ideology.”

So it may not be good public relations, but Turner’s move is legal.