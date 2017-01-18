CIA file labels Margaret Chase Smith ‘thin-skinned.’ James Stewart might have agreed.

Good morning from Augusta, where my attention last night was on rooting out a Maine connection in 12 million pages of declassified documents posted online yesterday by the CIA.

The best find? A 1958 file in which the agency smack-talks iconic Maine U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith and mentions the late Republican’s opposition to a military promotion for legendary actor James Stewart.

The CIA prepared the document around two meetings with Smith to gain support for an anti-Soviet intelligence program. In the first, she told CIA Legislative Counsel John Warner that the then-11-year-old agency’s lack of congressional oversight could lead to national scandal.

After that, Warner suggested to CIA Director Allen Dulles that he meet with Smith to do “missionary work” that the legislative counsel said “would go far toward making her a friend of the agency.”

Dulles, the first civilian leader of the CIA, had the meeting, but the story is in a document with background information on Smith that Warner gave Dulles just before his meeting with the senator.

Warner said that people who knew Smith described her as “an intelligent, affable person but lacking in any sense of humor and somewhat sensitive to the point of being characterized as ‘thin-skinned.'” In a tepid insult, Warner also said people found Smith to be “acutely aware of her position as a U.S. senator.”

It also mentions Smith’s crusade to secure a promotion for her assistant, William C. Lewis Jr., from colonel to brigadier general in the Air Force Reserve. But the World War II veteran was passed over by President Dwight D. Eisenhower for a promotion in 1957, according to Time Magazine.

But Stewart, who was the first actor to enlist during World War II, serving as an Air Force bomber pilot and flying 20 combat missions, including in Germany, was on Eisenhower’s list.

Smith led a fight against Stewart’s promotion, which was rejected by a Senate committee in August 1957. The Associated Press paraphrased Smith as saying Stewart was “a fine fellow and she admires his acting ability, but he hasn’t been turning out for training the way he should.”

Warner called it “probably more than coincidence that she made a major issue” of that promotion given her advocacy for Lewis. Smith denied arguments along those lines at the time, saying her only interest was “the morale of the Air Force,” according to a Newsweek article cited in a Stewart biography.

But all ended well. Stewart got his promotion with Smith’s backing in 1959 and Lewis got one, too. From then on, the actor served mostly as a public affairs officer as an in-demand speaker and interview subject.

In a 1961 interview, he said he didn’t think Smith was mad at him personally, but “I’m not sure that the senator fully understood that nobody was expecting me to climb into a modern jet bomber and fly it.”

It’s good to know that Stewart didn’t hold a grudge against one of Maine’s most iconic — if “thin-skinned” — politicians. Here’s your soundtrack. — Michael Shepherd

Reading list

These comedians say LePage stole their routine

LePage’s Tuesday comment that a civil rights icon should thank white presidents for ending slavery got plenty of attention.

But most colorful attention came from comedians David Cross and Bob Odenkirk, who say LePage took the idea from a 1997 sketch on “Mr. Show.” Decide for yourself. — Michael Shepherd