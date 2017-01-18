Lauren LePage passed over for Waterville City Council seat

Lauren LePage, daughter of Gov. Paul LePage, was passed over Tuesday night for a seat on the Waterville City Council, where her father began his political career.

Waterville City Clerk Patti Dubois said four people expressed interest in the vacant seat, one of whom withdrew his name before Tuesday night’s vote. The council voted 4-2 to give the seat to Winifred Tate, a Colby college associate professor of anthropology. The third candidate considered Tuesday was George Weber.

Tate replaces former councilor Dana Bushee, who resigned Jan. 4. Dubois said Tate’s appointment is until the next scheduled election, which is in November.

Lauren LePage, who served as an adviser to her father early in his tenure and later as executive director of Maine People Before Politics, is in her final year of studies at the University of Maine School of Law, according to the Associated Press.