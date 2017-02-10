How Troy Jackson’s son thinks progressives can try to draft his father for governor

Good morning from a cold, post-blizzard Augusta, where Maine Democrats are on the hunt for someone to lead them out of the political wilderness after the 2016 cycle that brought you President Donald Trump, aided by a win in the 2nd Congressional District.

It’s leading to calls among Democrats to draft Maine Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, to run for governor in 2018. The longtime lawmaker has only gained stature in the party of late as the top surrogate here for Bernie Sanders during the presidential caucuses.

The Vermont senator beat eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton easily in Maine. Jackson, a plain-speaking logger and labor Democrat, is perhaps better positioned than any state-level politician to capitalize on the Sanders-type brand now having a moment in the party.

Until now, Jackson has ruled out running to replace the term-limited Gov. Paul LePage in 2018, citing the financial toll of his unsuccessful 2014 primary run for the 2nd District, which was marked by big-money Democratic groups who rallied behind Emily Cain and against Jackson.

But these fresh calls have gotten the attention of Jackson’s son, Chace, who authored a public Facebook post on Thursday saying people have been “expressing this sincere hope” that his father will run, but “I don’t know what he ought to do” and “we really don’t talk about it.”

Noting that he’ll “catch hell” for writing the post, Chace Jackson laid out what progressives should do to draft his father, including avoiding a repeat of 2014 by not only lobbying him, but urging legislators, progressive groups and Sanders’ political organization to get behind him.

“Imagine how dominant a Jackson campaign could be in a primary by fusing the massive base of Portland progressives with rural populists in Aroostook, Oxford, and elsewhere?” he wrote. “That’s not just a winning primary campaign, that’s the nucleus of a winning Democratic (coalition) against the Republican nominee and a new dawn for Maine Democrats.”

It’s worth noting that former U.S. Rep. Mike Michaud tried that in in 2014 and lost to LePage, who got more support in Michaud’s own 2nd District. That longtime blue-collar Democratic district helped elect Trump and is represented now by second-term Republican Bruce Poliquin.

Any Democrat will have a hard time turning the rural tide, but Sanders’ win may have showed a path forward for the party in Maine. Whether Jackson will be that movement’s chief standard bearer will be a top question in state politics this year. — Michael Shepherd

