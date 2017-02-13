LePage administration, providers continue to haggle over mental health care rates

Good morning from Augusta. Pffft. We’re not in Augusta. All state offices and the Legislature are closed today because, well, it’d take a military extraction team to remove us from our homes at this point. It’s snowin’.

With not much to look at today other than white, let’s take a glance back to Friday, which turned into a busier day than we planned when Gov. Paul LePage called reporters to his office for the first time in many, many months. Elsewhere at the State House, lawmakers on the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee were delving into a new rate study of how much the state pays service providers for mentally ill Mainers who rely on publicly funded MaineCare health insurance.

The study was triggered in February 2016 when the Department of Health and Human Services proposed a slew of new payment rates for services. Providers of community mental health services said the net effect on them would be devastating.

For example, the rate-change proposal calls for the state’s MaineCare program to pay more for some forms of community-based treatment programs — especially those run by licenses psychiatrists — by 36 percent or more. On the other hand, the proposed rules would put a new restriction on providers that they limit overhead costs and keep close tabs on staff productivity. According to an executive summary of the rate study, providers should limit overhead costs to 33 percent of total costs when currently, many are operating with overhead of 35 percent to 45 percent.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew has said that the rate review and proposed changes are part of the department’s efforts to ensure that taxpayer funding is used efficiently and that taxpayer-funded services cost what they should. This process began as a compromise in the biennial budget bill that was enacted in June 2015, which called for the rate study of sections 13, 17, 28 and 65 of a sprawling document known as the MaineCare Benefits Manual.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you want to read more, here’s the executive summary, here’s the full study and here’s a synopsis the Arizona consulting firm provided of the provider comments. That ought to keep you busy, even through this blizzpocalypse.

Providers say the rate review is Maine’s part of a national move among states to reduce government payments for mental health services but Mayhew says it’s about a years-long effort to find new efficiencies.

“We have begun to take seriously the responsibility of evaluating the rates of reimbursement that are being paid,” said Mayhew to the Bangor Daily News last year.

Now that the rate study is final, the department will start a formal rulemaking process that includes more chances for the public to weigh in. Stay tuned on this one. — Christopher Cousins

