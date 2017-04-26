Maine lawmakers edge closer to tightening ballot question rules

The Maine Legislature started a quiet push on Tuesday to put a constitutional amendment on the 2017 ballot that could rein in the state’s increasingly used — and some say abused — citizen initiative process.

It always promised to be one of the big issues facing lawmakers after an election last year in which Maine voters passed four ballot measures: marijuana legalization, a surtax on income over $200,000 to fund education, a minimum wage increase and a ranked-choice voting system.

The November ballot will have two more questions that would expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and hand a York County casino to a controversial developer.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives and Senate passed a joint order that will allow the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee to formulate a proposed constitutional amendment on Maine’s referendum process.

Amendments require a two-thirds vote in both legislative chambers and ratification by Maine voters. Rep. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, the committee’s co-chairman, said lawmakers’ aim is to get an amendment on the ballot in 2017.

The centerpiece of such a package could be a proposal to require groups trying to qualify for the ballot to get a number of signatures equaling 10 percent of voters in the past gubernatorial election in both of Maine’s congressional districts — rather than statewide under current law.

The idea was floated two years ago by the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, which helped turn back 2015 and 2016 referendums that would have banned methods of bear hunting and instituted universal gun background checks, respectively. However, it fell just four votes short of going to voters in 2016 because of opposition from Democrats in the House.

David Trahan, the alliance’s executive director, said on Wednesday that he thought Democrats opposed the bill then because they didn’t want conservative voters coming out in droves in a presidential election. But he sees a better chance for passage this time.

“I think there’s not as much angst in putting that on the ballot in a non-election year,” he said.

Luchini said there’s “bipartisan support around reforms.” His committee is holding Wednesday work sessions on several referendum bills, including eight proposed constitutional amendments. Keep your eyes peeled for a new campaign to change campaigns. — Michael Shepherd

Quick hits

Susan Collins has been named the most bipartisan U.S. senator for the fourth straight year. The moderate Republican again got the honor from the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s public policy school. Former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Indiana, the head of the center, said in a statement that Collins “continues to set the gold standard for bipartisan productivity.” — Michael Shepherd

The Real ID compliance bill is on LePage’s desk. LD 306 , which puts Maine on a path to meeting federal identification parameters that were enacted because of homeland security concerns, passed unanimously in the Senate on Tuesday and is under consideration by Gov. Paul LePage. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, eliminates a number of exemptions that allow certain license and identification card holders to re-acquire the cards. The bill also allows the secretary of state’s office to implement some forms of security technology such as retinal scanning, facial recognition and fingerprint technology. The bill, which LePage urged the Legislature to enact quickly , allocates nearly $1.2 million between now and 2019 for implementation. LePage has 10 days to decide what to do with the bill. — Christopher Cousins

The House sustained a LePage veto of a bill that would have inserted the Legislature into the federal compliance rulemaking process. LD 23 would have repealed a current law that waives legislative review and approval of new state department rules that must be adopted to comply with federal law or qualify for federal funds. In his veto letter, which has not been posted to his website , LePage argued that the current process of negotiations between the executive branch and the federal government works well and that Maine’s part-time Legislature would be unable to keep up with rule changes. The veto was sustained on an almost totally party-line vote with only one Democrat and one Republican voting with the other party. — Christopher Cousins

Today in A-town

The House and Senate are out today. Here are some of the highlights from the committee schedule.

There are dozens of other bills on today’s docket. Check out the full list by clicking here. — Christopher Cousins with Michael Shepherd

Reading list

Best of Maine’s Craigslist

Not a hick, but a redneck? A Waterville farmer who is “not a hick by any means” but is “a little red neck at time but hey we live in Maine” is looking for a female friend and suggests that they could “plant a garden,” “smoke some pot” and “dance all crazy to some good tunes.”

They don’t. A “bored” man who lists his location as “ur mind” wonders if “any intelligent woman care to muse about the seduction game.”

That is indeed better, given the binary choice. “I love ice with wine,” says somebody. “Better than a daiquiri with laxative.” True. Here’s your soundtrack . — Michael Shepherd

With tips, pitches, questions or feedback, email us at politics@bangordailynews.com. If you’re reading The Daily Brief on the BDN’s website or were forwarded it, click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics and policy delivered via email every weekday morning.