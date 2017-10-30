Maine casino campaign fights back against ethics probe

Good morning from Augusta. More than 300,000 Mainers have lost power in the middle of a heavy storm that brought wind gusts over 60 MPH to much of the state. Gov. Paul LePage wants you to stay safe. We’re racing to finish the Daily Brief before the internet flickers.

There are only eight days until Election Day, when Maine voters will decide whether or not to approve expanding Medicaid and allow a new York County casino — the latter of which is tied up in a messy ethics investigation, the results of which are expected to be unveiled soon.

Amid objections from casino backers, we’re not sure how much of the investigation will be made public on Tuesday. The Maine Ethics Commission’s investigation of the Question 1 campaign is expected to be aired at least partially before the panel at a Tuesday meeting in Augusta, but it’s proving to be a complex issue. Backers of the new casino in York County — led by controversial developer Shawn Scott — have filed several procedural objections, according to Jonathan Wayne, the commission’s executive director. The commission will discuss those questions in a telephone meeting at 9 a.m. Much of today’s meeting is expected to be in a closed executive session, but it will help determine the scope of business to be handled at Tuesday’s meeting.

Pro-Question 1 interests have already dumped $9 million into the race, making for a lot of money for the commission to follow. Filings at the commission released on Friday and reported on by Maine Public showed that casino backers have poured $9 million into the election, compared to just $600,000 for the opposition group funded by Kentucky-based Churchill Downs, which owns Oxford Casino. Progress for Maine, a political committee linked directly to Scott, has accounted for $4.3 million of the pro-Question 1 contributions. A different committee led by Scott’s sister prompted the ethics investigation.

