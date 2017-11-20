Labor organization asks judge to force LePage to release federal funds

Good morning from Augusta, where Coastal Counties Workforce is escalating its legal battle against Gov. Paul LePage over unspent job training funds.

The suit has been building since last month. The Brunswick-based organization, which first sued the governor and Labor Commissioner John Butera in October, has filed for an injunction in U.S. District Court to force the administration to release federal 2017 Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act funds that have been left unspent. The money is meant to help laid-off workers, low-income adults and struggling young adults find work. LePage told the federal government in September that Maine would no longer participate in the program, which sends approximately $9 million a year to Maine.

On Friday, the organization filed its latest motion in the case. It argues that LePage and Butera are bound by federal law to use the funds within a month of receiving them, that the organization would suffer “irreparable harm” if the funds are not provided and that its suit is in the public interest.

Also on Friday, the LePage administration moved for the case to be dismissed. The arguments in favor of dismissal were that Coastal Counties does not have a cause of action against the government because there are no laws guaranteeing the organization the funding, and that the funds would be released upon the issuance of a contract.

The case will continue to heat up. The next scheduled milestone in the case is a motion hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 18 in Portland with Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. There are likely to be more filings before then, such as each side’s response to the other’s demands.

It’s a case that’s being watched. LePage has proven over and over again that just because federal funds are available, that doesn’t mean they should be spent. LePage once threatened to stop administering the Supplemental Nutrition for Needy Families program and tried to adjust how Medicaid funds are spent. On the former issue, he has been in a lengthy debate with the federal government over which immigrants should be eligible for SNAP and at what point during their efforts to meet work requirements. Arguments in that case were heard last week.

Reading list

The congressman likes … techno?

LePage likes 1960s soul music. Collins was hauled on-stage by Cyndi Lauper during a Bangor concert this year. But U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine’s 2nd District likes techno.

The Republican sat recently for an interview with WLBZ in which he said his son, Sam, introduced him to the genre, saying “I don’t listen to music often, but when I do, I listen to techno.”

“It’s got a beat to it. It’s dancing music. It’s happy music,” the congressman/cool dad said, winning himself a new soundtrack for his commute to the House floor. — Michael Shepherd

Today’s Daily Brief was written by Christopher Cousins and Michael Shepherd. If you’re reading it on the BDN’s website or were forwarded it, click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.