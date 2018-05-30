Why ranked-choice voting could come back to bite Democrats in November

Good morning from Augusta. We’re here today to game out how ranked-choice voting could make a safe Democratic Maine congressional seat interesting in 2018 with U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District now facing challenges from a Republican and a former Democrat.

Ranked-choice voting, which Maine voters passed in 2016 after an effort spearheaded by a coalition of independents and progressives that is also running a June people’s veto effort to nix a law that could delay the method, appears to put state Rep. Martin Grohman, I-Biddeford, who qualified for the ballot last week, in an interesting position in this race.

It’s worth saying that Pingree, a fifth-term congresswoman, would be the heavy favorite if the election were held today. She likely will be in November as well. A lot has to happen to make this seat change. Here’s what does.

Grohman has to become the “Republican” candidate. Pingree’s race wasn’t looking interesting before Grohman entered. The Republican who she beat in 2016, Brunswick counselor Mark Holbrook, filed for a rematch early last year. In a good year for Republicans, he got 42 percent of votes in a one-on-one race against Pingree after narrowly winning his primary.

The interesting thing about that race is that 42 percent may be a bit of a floor for Republicans in a good year for the party in the Democratic-leaning 1st District. In the Republican wave year of 2010, Dean Scontras got 42 percent of votes against Pingree.

In 2018, Grohman needs to overtake Holbrook among Republicans, sort of like what happened with Democrat Cynthia Dill in the 2012 U.S. Senate race where she got only 13 percent of votes and independent Angus King was the choice of most Democrats and won easily.

He also has to push down Pingree, which could be the bigger challenge. King won 51 percent of votes in that 2012 race against four other opponents, with Republican Charlie Summers as the distant runner-up at 29 percent in a good Democratic year. If Pingree wins a majority or anything close to a majority, ranked-choice voting probably won’t help Grohman.

The path to victory comes if he could drag Pingree below 40 percent in the first round of ranked-choice voting and finish in a reasonably close second place with Holbrook as a distant third. Then, he would hope that Holbrook’s voters largely picked him as the second choice.

This is going to be difficult, as state Democrats look to be a bit concerned about Grohman. The Maine Democratic Party put out a strikingly negative statement after he announced on Tuesday that he had qualified for the ballot, hitting him in part for minimum wage votes that he took flak from progressives on when he was a Democratic legislator.

The bottom line is that ranked-choice voting could help candidates who would have finished second in the past win. The effort for ranked-choice voting certainly drew some support from the two elections of Gov. Paul LePage, who won only 38 percent of votes in 2010 and nearly won a majority in 2014. (We think he may have lost in 2010 in a ranked-choice race.)

But it’s clear that the system can cut both ways on a partisan basis. Republicans have opposed it all along and while some Democrats have been wary, most have overwhelmingly backed it. This race will be interesting to watch as a potential flip side to LePage’s election.

Key campaign deadlines loom

Tuesday was a financial reporting deadline for state candidates, who must begin reporting large donations and expenditures within 24 hours today. Maine gubernatorial and legislative candidates and political committees have until Friday to file campaign finance reports through Tuesday. It will be our first look at the campaign books in the the seven-way Democratic gubernatorial primary and the four-way Republican gubernatorial primary since April 25. Today also marks the 13th day before the June 12 primary, so campaigns and committees must report contributions and expenditures aggregating to $1,000 or more within 24 hours.

Congressional candidates have a deadline later this week. Maine’s partisan congressional candidates have until Thursday to file updated campaign finance reports through May 23. They have had to report contributions of $1,000 or more within 48 hours since May 24, similar to the state requirement. We’ll be watching conservationist Lucas St. Clair and Assistant Maine House Majority Leader Jared Golden, the two top Democratic candidates who are looking to take on U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in November.

Independents must also make the state ballot by Friday. Unenrolled candidates have until June 1 to qualify for Maine ballots. Grohman has made the 1st District ballot, Maine State Treasurer Terry Hayes is on the gubernatorial ballot and more than a dozen independent legislative candidates have qualified so far, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Poliquin hosts forum on opioid addiction

Hospital officials, law enforcement officers, municipal officials, state lawmakers, community addiction specialists and others will meet today. They will convene at 9:30 a.m. today at the Bangor Area Recovery Network at 142 Center Street in Brewer. The event is part of Poliquin’s Operation Community SAFER, which stands for Supporting Area Families to Enable Recovery. The Republican who represents Maine’s 2nd District hosts the forums “to better educate and engage Maine leaders, communities and families in evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery.”

