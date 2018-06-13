See how Democrats who want LePage’s job fared in your town

The Democratic nominee for governor won’t be known until additional rounds of ranked-choice voting are tabulated, but first-round votes show where candidates found their greatest support.

By far, former attorney general Janet Mills won the most towns across the state, but attorney Adam Cote picked up many of the state’s most populous communities on the coast. Cote also picked up parts of northern Aroostook County, while Mills dominated the middle of the state.

Progressive lobbyist Betsy Sweet had the third-highest showing by towns won, with 20, as of Wednesday afternoon Former House Speaker Mark Eves won 11 communities. Portland Democrat Diane Russell carried the Aroostook County town of Wade, by two votes — the only town she took.

We’ll update this map as more results come in.