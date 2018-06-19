LePage’s wind energy commission is picked, but he won’t say who’s on it

Good morning from Augusta. Gov. Paul LePage’s administration is seeking public comment on wind energy development after a controversial executive order on that issue earlier this year, but LePage and his staff aren’t saying who is on an advisory panel affer disclosing in a lawsuit that it was formed in May.

It’s a continuation of LePage’s broad and contested executive order looking to block new wind permits in Maine. In January, the Republican governor issued a broad executive order seeking to block new wind permits in areas except for eastern Aroostook County and setting up a new Maine Wind Energy Advisory Commission to study the economic impact of wind turbines. The governor also exempted that commission from Maine public records law.

It was followed by two lawsuits from the Conservation Law Foundation, an environmental group, and the Maine Renewable Energy Association, which represents wind energy producers. Both argue that the order should be tossed for violating separation-of-power provisions because state law provides for expedited wind energy permitting in much of rural Maine.

LePage issued a statement in January saying the state “cannot afford to damage our natural assets in ways that would deter visitors from returning to Maine.” On Thursday, his office issued a statement seeking public comments, saying the environmental impact of turbines is “likely irreversible.”

It’s unclear who is on the commission, although we know the chairman and it has already been appointed. On Monday, the Bangor Daily News asked the administration if the commission was finalized and if the public comments would be made public. LePage’s energy adviser, Steven McGrath, responded to say that the names of members would be released when the first meeting is scheduled — likely in August or September.

The governor’s executive order said that it would include members from the governor’s energy office, the departments of economic development and environmental protection, the Public Utilities Commission, the Legislature, municipal officials, business owners and industry groups.

However, McGrath disclosed in the Maine Renewable Energy Association lawsuit that he is chairing the commission and that outgoing Economic Development Commissioner George Gervais appointed 14 members of the commission in April and a 15th member in May.

McGrath didn’t respond to further questions about the commission on Monday. Wind energy opponents are mobilizing to send comments to the administration, and Jeremy Payne, executive director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association, said questions around the makeup of the panel make it difficult for him to tell members how to respond.

“To me, if it’s really just a group of people who are known to hate wind, it’s not worth everybody’s time and effort to put together a very detailed set of comments,” he said.

Ranked-choice suspense builds

We will probably have ranked-choice voting counts today. On Monday afternoon, election results from the last two outstanding polling places — Trenton and Appleton — arrived in Augusta, where election workers are prepping ballots in two Democratic primaries — the seven-person gubernatorial race and a three-person 2nd Congressional District contest — that will be decided by ranked-choice voting.

It’s likely that new unofficial results will be announced today when someone hits a few keys on a laptop to put in motion the reallocation of ranked votes from eliminated candidates. The Bangor Daily News will be at the state office complex on Augusta’s east side whenever this happens.

Today in A-town

The House and Senate return to Augusta today. It’s the second special session of the 128th Legislature. Legislative leaders have said they intend to be working for three days, but you know by now how things go at the State House: This could take anywhere from three hours to three weeks or more.

Lawmakers are still negotiating some of the bigger items to be decided this week. Democrats and Republicans have agreed on two budget bills already, but leaders from both parties and were negotiating for much of Monday afternoon, when the budget-writing committee was supposed to meet publicly to discuss some of the dozens of other bills awaiting funding.

They never came out from behind closed doors, but the committee’s chairmen, Sen. James Hamper, R-Oxford, and Rep. Drew Gattine, D-Westbrook, said the parties agreed in principle on several more minor items. They were vague on details, but Hamper said one of these agreements was on a bill to extend guide licenses. Both said negotiations are still happening around a $100 million transportation bond and a $75 million university system bond.

On the agenda today are lots of bills. They include the two budget bills you’ve been reading so much about recently, along with several other highish-profile bills, such as extending the Pine Tree Development Zone program. There is also a potential minefield of bills on the unfinished business calendars. On the Senate calendar are bills to ban conversion therapy in Maine and one involving water testing at public schools.

Headed to the Senate will be a handful of bills favored by LePage that were indefinitely postponed by Democrats in the House in April during a late-night revenge spree. They include a bill to lower the legal age to buy tobacco back to 18 after it was raised to 21 last year, a bill to ban mandatory union fees and a bill that would more strictly enforce immigration laws.

The Legislature intends to send most or all of the spending bills to LePage today to give him time to veto or line-item veto, but that requires multiple votes in both chambers and potentially a lot of added time for amendments. Rep. Henry Bear of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians says he will try again to introduce an order allowing tribal gaming, but there is little chance it will advance. We’ll keep you posted.

