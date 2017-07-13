A chicken in a video highlights Mark Eves’ ‘family man’ campaign theme

Former Maine House Speaker Mark Eves announced Thursday morning that he will announce Thursday night his intention to run for governor in 2018.

Eves, a Democrat, teased the announcement of his entrance into the already crowded race in a video posted Thursday morning. Why the delay? Probably to build suspense for one of the least surprising developments in the race to replace Republican Paul LePage in the Blaine House.

“I actually think chicken is pretty delicious, but that’s not really my announcement,” says Eves in the video.

“For that, head on over to Mark’s Facebook page later tonight,” adds Laura Eves, his wife.

Wait, chicken? A little context: In the video, which features each of the three Eves children making announcements, 7-year-old Naomi says “chickens are our friends, not food.” The involvement of the children is meant to be cute, as it is, but it’s also to frame Eves as a down-to-earth family man.

A news release from the campaign Thursday morning also mentions the Eves family’s four goats, two pigs and coop full of chickens who will presumably be nervous tonight when a “big announcement” is made during a barbecue in their yard at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Eves, a former four-term representative from North Berwick who served two terms as speaker of the House, has shown ambitions to run for governor but never quite voiced them. When asked whether he was planning a gubernatorial run by the Bangor Daily News in 2015, he said, “I’d love to continue to serve in public office.”

In late 2016, with six months left before he was forced out of office by term limits, Eves launched a 10-stop “listening tour” through Maine about senior citizen issues, even though he wasn’t returning to office. Asked again by the BDN if it was a prelude to a run for governor, Eves said, “I’m not going to answer that question.”

Helping senior citizens maintain independence and lower living costs has been a focus of Eves’ political career. He led efforts to provide direct-care workers with raises and in 2014 sponsored a successful property tax relief bill that included an extra benefit for homeowners older than 65. In 2015, Eves proposed a $15 million senior citizen housing bond, which was approved by more than 69 percent of voters at referendum. LePage has refused to sell that bond and though a bill to force the governor’s hand passed the Legislature this year, House Republicans sustained the governor’s veto of it.

Eves is probably most well known for his legal clashes with the governor, which started in June 2015 after LePage intervened in a decision by the Good Will-Hinckley board of directors to hire Eves. The contract with Eves was quickly rescinded, triggering an unsuccessful attempt in the House to impeach LePage and a lawsuit by Eves that was dismissed by a federal judge in 2016 and then again on appeal.

On Monday, Attorney General Janet Mills announced her candidacy in the 2018 Democratic primary. Sanford attorney and military veteran Adam Cote, lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell and Patrick Eisenhart of Augusta have also filed to run. A primary with at least five candidates could make the outcome unpredictable. — Christopher Cousins

Quick hits

Correction: An earlier version of this item said bills were funded by the Transportation Committee that weren’t. It was a source error.

Reading list

Best of Maine’s Craigslist

This repressed hermit thinks he’s better than Maine’s. A Florida man calls himself “the southern suburban version” of Christopher Knight, Maine’s famous “North Pond Hermit.” The Florida hermit is in society now, but he’d like to move to a temperate state and wants advice. He couldn’t resist a shot at Knight, saying he “ almost froze his tootsies off every winter” and was “ignorant of the earth-berm effect” he could have used to keep warm. Here’s your soundtrack .

She may be ‘fine,’ but her shopping list isn’t healthy. A man was smitten by a “fine” woman at a Topsham convenience store who was “buying Pall Malls and Doritos” and “got the special on the power drinks.” The Daily Brief doesn’t endorse this unhealthy trifecta, but to each her own. Here’s another soundtrack . — Michael Shepherd

Programming note

The Daily Brief will be off on Friday because of a Chris vacation and a morning assignment for Mike. We’ll be back on Monday with a roundup of the weekend’s news.

With tips, pitches, questions or feedback, email us at politics@bangordailynews.com. If you’re reading The Daily Brief on the BDN’s website or were forwarded it, click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics and policy delivered via email every weekday morning.