Former Angus King aide takes job as voice of Maine Democratic Party

The Maine Democratic Party has named a former spokesman for U.S. Sen. Angus King as its new communications director and the Maine Republican Party has brought in a data specialist as Maine’s two major political parties gear up for the 2018 elections.

That election will include the entire Legislature, King’s seat in the Senate, both U.S. House of Representatives seats and the gubernatorial race.

Executive Director Katie Mae Simpson announced Tuesday that Scott Ogden, who was raised in Monmouth, started the new job that day.

Since graduating from Bowdoin College in 2010, Ogden has worked in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, most recently as King’s deputy communications director.

Ogden joins Cara Scozzafava, communications manager and digital director, on the party’s communications team.

On Monday, the Maine Republican Party also beefed up its team. Conrad Tavarez begins as the GOP’s data director on September 1, according to Executive Director Jason Savage.

Tavarez, who worked Donald Trump’s inauguration committee, has also served on the College Republican National Committee as a field representative and for the National Republican Congressional Committee as a political specialist.