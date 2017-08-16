York County casino bid to be Question 1 on Maine’s 2017 ballot

The drive for Maine’s third casino in York County will be Question 1 on Maine’s 2017 ballot and a push to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act will be Question 2, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap’s office said Wednesday.

The order of those two questions was decided in a random drawing by Dunlap on Wednesday afternoon. A $105 million transportation bond will be Question 3 and a constitutional amendment affecting Maine’s pension system will be Question 4.

Dunlap has drafted the proposed wording of the first two questions and his office is accepting public comment on them through Sept. 1.