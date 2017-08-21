A Maine congressional candidate is trying to out-LePage LePage

Last week brought more national attention for Gov. Paul LePage after he blamed “both sides” for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, but it’s Maine Republican figure who made that case with more vigor and coordination.

That’s Mark Holbrook, a counselor from Brunswick who is running against U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st District after losing to her by 16 points in 2016 after an only minorly eventful campaign highlighted by a late spat with his primary opponent.

After the violence between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Virginia — where one counter-protester was killed by a car driven into a crowd of people by a Nazi sympathizer — the Republican governor echoed President Donald Trump by saying the sides were equally at fault.

And so too did Holbrook on Friday, issuing a statement saying the two group “represent opposite sides of the same hate-filled coin.”

He also said Americans must “look at the rhetoric used by public officials, pop-icons, news reporters, and political commentators and how the constant drumbeat of the hyperbole impacts people who are predisposed to violence.”

Last week, he also posted a now-deleted video that compared his 2016 vote totals favorably those posted by other Republicans — President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2016 and LePage in 2014 — with images of rockets and an ‘80s rock-style soundtrack.

It may not have been as offbeat as his football-pads commercial from 2016, but these are signs that he’s doubling down on stark conservatism in a Democratic district. It may get him through a primary if there is one, but nothing’s changed to make Pingree look vulnerable. — Michael Shepherd

I turned down ‘an exclusive VIP tour’ of the Wienermobile

And some in my Twitter timeline weren’t happy about it. It started with a punny pitch from one of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drivers on Friday.

“We are relishing the opportunity to let you know that the Wienermobile will be visiting the Augusta area for this upcoming week. We would love to schedule an interview to give you an exclusive VIP tour of the Wienermobile and see what all the excitement is about. If you’d like to come to us as well we will be visiting a Hannaford store this Sunday. If you’d like to ketchup with us we would love to find a time to meet and give you an exclusive look at the life of a hotdogger!”

My pithy response?

“Frankly, I would love to case out the Wienermobile and grill some Oscar Mayer officials. But I cover politics, so I can’t mustard the time and it would probably get me into hot water with the bosses. Thanks for reaching out with this red hot tip, though.”

We have a wiener, but I’ll be steamed if someone else gets this broiling scoop. Here’s your soundtrack. — Michael Shepherd

