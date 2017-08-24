Poliquin may have to go through a Marine veteran to keep his seat

National Democrats may have their man in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District: Assistant Maine House Majority Leader Jared Golden of Lewiston said he’ll announce his run against U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin at a news conference today in his home city.

Golden, a 35-year-old Marine veteran, is in just his second legislative term and has a climb to unseat the two-term Republican. But the district still leans Democratic on paper and Golden stands out in the five-person Democratic field, the rest of whom are relative political neophytes.

“It’s time for a new generation of leaders that will fight for you, not the political establishment that has failed us,” he said in an announcement video.

The Leeds native joined the Marines as a University of Maine at Farmington student in 2002, served for four years in Iraq and Afghanistan, graduated from Bates College in 2011 and later worked as a national security aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Golden came back to Maine to served as a staffer for legislative Democrats before running to represent downtown Lewiston in the House of Representatives in 2014. He won two terms easily in the heavily Democratic district and has worked on veterans issues in Augusta.

That’s already a key focus for Poliquin, who is on the committee overseeing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The rural 2nd District, which is more conservative than the rest of the state, was one of only 63 districts that was projected by the VA to have more than 65,000 veterans in 2015.

Golden’s background may allow him to engage on those issues more effectively than Emily Cain, Poliquin’s two-time opponent. But Cain proved herself to be an able fundraiser who could rival the Republican in a chamber where incumbents don’t get beat often.

While Golden comes from the largest city in the district, he has a lot to prove in trying to move from Augusta to Washington and still has to go through four primary challengers — two-time Maine Senate candidate Jonathan Fulford of Monroe, restaurateur Tim Rich of Seal Harbor, bookseller Craig Olson of Islesboro and rural mail carrier Phil Cleaves of Dexter.

Everything’s better with butter

Given the churning tumult over statues of political leaders, we hesitate to spread the word on a situation north of the border that could quickly slide us down a slippery slope. But art wins out.

Sticking to a centuries-old tradition of butter sculpture, a team of Canadian artists fashioned 2,700 pounds of butter into statues, including one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holding baby pandas. Trudeau is the latest in a line of political leaders, apparently dating to Mary Queen of Scots, to be portrayed in butter.

He also could claim the line of butter heartthrob succession that features this 2013 butter bust of John Stamos. Will Justin and the pandas melt more hearts than that classic?

There’s probably a bad line about a buttery liberal prime minister and the health risks of free radicals, but we’ll let you spread that one. Tell us which Maine politician you would like to see carved in butter at next year’s lobster festival by emailing politics@bangordailynews.com.

And if you need to make a toast, here’s your soundtrack — Robert Long

Programming note

The Daily Brief will take a respite on Friday so we can sharpen our No. 2 pencils, get our “first day of school” haircuts and make sure our trapper keepers comply with all rules for the new school year. Enjoy the weekend. We will be back Monday.

