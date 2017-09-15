Rushing into the Equifax breach — as fast as Maine’s senators can

Good morning from Augusta, where we think our credit scores are still as intact as journalists’ can be after the Equifax breach. Here’s what our senators think of it.

Susan Collins and Angus King have called on federal agencies to investigate Equifax stock sales. The credit reporting agency’s data breach compromised more than 524,000 Mainers, and now Maine’s two senators are among 36 U.S. senators calling for an investigation into the sale of $2 million in stock by high-level Equifax executives just after the data breach.

Meanwhile, a group called Allied Progress is using the breach as a reason to target Collins in a new television ad. It calls on the Republican to buck Senate Republicans’ efforts to repeal the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s arbitration rule.

King supports that rule, but Collins hasn’t taken a position. Collins spokeswoman Annie Clark said in a Thursday email that her boss is “currently examining the implications of the rule.” But King said in a statement that the fine print in Equifax’s data breach site that could block users from suing is “exactly why the CFPB implemented their new rule, and I support it.”

Republicans find their man to replace Brakey

State Rep. Bruce Bickford kicked off a Maine Senate campaign on Thursday. Bickford, a Republican who is serving his fourth term in the House of Representatives, filed Thursday to run as a publicly funded candidate for the seat held by Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn. Brakey, who is in his second term, is running for U.S. Senate against King. No Democrat has filed yet in the district that leans their way by voter registration.

Maine health care group losing leader at critical time

Consumers for Affordable Health Care announced Thursday that Emily Brostek will step down as executive director on Nov. 3. That’s four days before Maine votes on whether to expand Medicaid eligibility, a move that could open the government-run health care program to roughly 70,000 more enrollees, which will appear as Question 2 on the state ballot. The group did not name a successor, and the release announcing Brostek’s resignation said she would pursue “other professional interests.”

Reading list

‘VIP,’ Cassini. You served us well

By the time you’re reading this, the Cassini spacecraft has taken a 70,000 mile per hour death plunge into Saturn, collecting images and data all the way to its demise. And it’s on purpose.

The probe, which arrived at Saturn in 2004, more than six years after it was launched from Earth, is out of fuel and it’s been steered into the planet.

“Farewell Cassini, how far you’ve come,” tweeted renowned astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson. “One this eve, in fiery death, Saturn & you are one. VIP (vaporize in peace): 2004-2017.” We couldn’t put it any better. Here’s your soundtrack.

