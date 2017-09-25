Obamacare repeal authors sweeten deal for Maine in effort to woo Collins

Good morning from Augusta. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ decision on fellow Republicans’ Affordable Care Act repeal bill may now be more complicated than it was last week. On Sunday, the bill’s authors added more money to benefit Maine to try to win her vote and are expected to announce those changes today.

The Bangor Bargain? The Washington Post first reported the new version and Axios has the state-by-state estimates being circulated by the Trump administration and leaders on Capitol Hill. Maine would see 43 percent more money under the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill than under the Affordable Care Act by 2026. But those numbers come straight from supporters of the bill.

And ‘more money’ may not be more money. A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis on Thursday said while Maine would see more block grant funding under the bill relative to the Affordable Care Act by 2026, it would lose money overall after counting a per-enrollee cap on Medicaid funding. This new round of estimates doesn’t appear to factor that cap in.

Is it likely to move Collins? We’re skeptical. There’s a press on to win Collins’ vote. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that Maine is among the “big winners” in the bill. But Collins told CNN on Sunday that it’s “very difficult for me to envision a scenario where I would end up voting for this bill.” She hasn’t commented on the changes, but her criticism of the bill has been broad, so more money may not move her. Collins has been waiting for a Congressional Budget Office score of the bill to make her final decision. That report is expected early this week, but it isn’t expected to address premium impacts.

Reading list

What’s your favorite one-hit wonder?

It’s a relevant question. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it’s National One-Hit Wonder Day. Given how excited we are about music at the Daily Brief, this calls for some consideration.

One “best one-hit wonders” list we found had “I’m Too Sexy” at number four and the “Macarena” in the top spot, so we stopped looking at lists. We thought of Tommy Tutone’s “867-5309“ but it’s overplayed, and a colleague suggested Tainted Love by Soft Cell. That’s a pretty good song and a genius band name.

With so many choices, we’re at a loss so we went classic. Ever heard of Charley Ryan and The Livingston Brothers? Probably not, but that’s sort of the point. Here’s your soundtrack.

If you can think of something better email ccousins@bangordailynews.com and we’ll have something to write about in tomorrow’s Daily Brief.

