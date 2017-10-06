This famous Mainer was the last to go from senator to governor. He went right back.

Good morning from Augusta. As Maine awaits U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ decision on whether or not she’ll run for governor in 2018, we’re remembering the last Mainer to go from the Senate to the governorship. But Hannibal Hamlin’s dedication to the office was suspect.

The context for his win was the larger national battle over slavery. Mainers know Hamlin as the Republican who became Abraham Lincoln’s first vice president in 1861. That party was only founded in 1854 and Hamlin served in Congress as a Democrat dating back to 1843. As a senator in 1856, he left the Democrats after they adopted a national platform that called for the repeal of the Missouri Compromise — the 1820 deal that made Maine and Missouri states while allowing slavery in Missouri and not Maine, a move that got heavy national attention.

Republicans wanted him to be governor. He didn’t want it, but had little choice. Top Republicans embraced Hamlin as a stabilizing force in the new party. They also wanted to build their national party by winning the 1856 governor’s race and saw Hamlin as the conduit. At the time, parties nominated candidates internally and the Legislature elected U.S. senators. Republicans told Hamlin that he wouldn’t go back to the Senate if he declined to run for governor. So he did, on the condition that Republicans would send him back to Washington.

He won easily, then left. Maine’s strong abolitionist sense ruled the election. Hamlin won in a landslide and carried Republicans to legislative majorities in a boost to his party, which lost that year’s presidential election. He gave an inaugural address saying Maine should send money to anti-slavery settlers in conflict with pro-slavery settlers in the then-territory of Kansas. The same week, he was nominated to go back to the Senate and resigned on Feb. 25, 1857.

What is Collins thinking? The Republican sat down with WCSH on Thursday, saying yet again that she’s weighing her pivotal role on national matters against her desire to come home and affect state-level economic development. But like Hamlin, she’s looking into who would succeed her. She said there’s “a scenario” where she could pick her own replacement if she wins. The Maine Constitution simply says that a person holding another office can’t assume the role of governor, but she could theoretically resign from the Senate effective at her inauguration.

