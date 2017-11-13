More Republicans jump into races to retain the Maine Senate

Good morning from Augusta. Two Republican state representatives filed last week to kick off their 2018 races for the Maine Senate. It will be one of the state’s signature battlegrounds that will nevertheless take a back seat to the governor’s race next year.

The two new Republican candidates are proven commodities, boding well for the party’s chances to hold the two seats. Looking for promotions are Reps. Matthew Pouliot of Augusta and Robert Foley of Wells. They filed last week to succeed two Republicans from the same communities — Sens. Roger Katz and Ronald Collins, respectively. Pouliot ran unopposed last year in a district with more Democrats than Republicans and will follow the moderate playbook that Katz used to win 77 percent of votes in 2016. Foley’s district and the Senate one he’s running for are more conservative. He won 62 percent in 2016 and Collins won 55 percent. No Democratic opponents have emerged yet.

These seats are important for Republicans in a year when they’ll be hit hard by term limits. Katz and Collins are among the seven Senate Republicans who’ll hit term limits in 2018. That also includes Senate President Mike Thibodeau of Winterport and Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason of Lisbon Falls, who are both running for governor. Only one Democrat will hit limits. Thibodeau’s Waldo County swing seat is in jeopardy for Republicans with House Majority Leader Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, widely expected to run, though she hasn’t commented on that.

Seven other incumbent Republicans have already filed, but one is already facing a primary. Five of those senators — Andre Cushing of Newport, James Hamper of Oxford, David Woodsome of North Waterboro, Kim Rosen of Bucksport and Lisa Keim of Dixfield — won comfortably in 2016 and may be safe. But Scott Cyrway of Benton is in an always-competitive seat that includes Waterville and Dana Dow of Waldoboro beat a Democratic incumbent in 2016 and is being primaried from the right by Gordon Colby of Waldoboro. More of these races will start to take shape as 2018 draws closer.

Reading list

And you thought baseball was complicated?

We consider ourselves sports fans here at the Daily Brief and at least two of us could probably be considered baseball experts — or at least when it comes to the Boston Red Sox. As it turns out, we’re quickly lost when it comes to some other sports.

Take bowling, for example. Red Sox right-fielder Mookie Betts definitely has it figured out. He’s a competitor in the Professional Bowlers Association’s World Series of Bowling and made headlines over the weekend for bowling his first perfect game. That means he rolled 12 strikes in a row.

That’s quite an accomplishment, but it wasn’t easy. We think. Betts, who is known for theatrical catches, didn’t do it until the 36th of 40 games in the tournament. Making matters more challenging, we think, is that he did it on “a 42-foot Scorpion lane conditioning pattern,” which was the fourth animal pattern of the qualifying stages.

Bowling tournaments are hard. Even with the perfect game, Betts tied in the tournament for a dismal 158th place and didn’t advance to the world championships.

Just remember next season, Mookie. We do understand what your career .292 batting average means. If you can bowl a 300 you ought to be able to bat it. Here’s your soundtrack.

