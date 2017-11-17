If there’s sexual harassment in the Maine Legislature, it’s going unreported

Good morning from Augusta. Another powerful man — U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota — was hit with a sexual misconduct allegation on Thursday as Senate Republicans abandon Roy Moore, their Alabama candidate, over alleged relationships with underage girls.

The week’s discouraging news led us to turn our gaze inward to the Maine Legislature, where we didn’t find much — officially.

There are no formal allegations of sexual harassment on record with presiding officers and the Legislature’s human resources office. Spokespeople for Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said they haven’t received formal complaints of sexual harassment since taking those positions. Thibodeau has led his chamber since 2014 and Gideon has led hers for less than a year. Grant Pennoyer, the executive director of the Legislative Council, said his office’s HR director wasn’t aware of any cases reported to her office in her four-year tenure.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission estimates that up to 85 percent of women have experienced behavior amounting to sexual harassment in the workplace. Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, who is proposing a slate of rule changes to expand training for lawmakers, said Wednesday that he wasn’t responding to any particular incident, but he assumed that “sexual harassment is going on in every workplace in the country and we can’t assume that Maine is any different.”

Maine’s U.S. senators treaded lightly on the Franken news on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, called for an ethics investigation into Franken — as did Franken himself. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, tweeted that what Franken did was “wrong” and endorsed the probe. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement that the reports are “disturbing” and Franken’s apology “warranted,” but she didn’t address questions about the probe or if Franken should resign.

If you have experienced sexual harassment in or around Maine government, you can contact the Daily Brief team at mshepherd@bangordailynews.com and ccousins@bangordailynews.com. Your name will never be published without your consent.

Two gubernatorial candidates have donated to each other’s campaigns

They’re trying to make a point. Independent Terry Hayes of Buckfield and Democrat Betsy Sweet of Hallowell are both running for governor with funding from the Maine Clean Elections Fund, which is supported by taxpayers. They think others should, too.

In a news release on Thursday, Sweet and Hayes said privately financed candidates are too beholden to wealthy donors or lobbyists. Clean elections candidates have their campaigns funded with public money but must collect 3,200 “qualifying contributions” of $5 each, which is a high bar for most candidates. It’s a little less difficult for these two, who say they gave each other $5 this week. Here’s their soundtrack.

Here’s a great way to ring in the holidays

Every year, the city of Halifax, Nova Scotia, gives a huge Christmas tree to the city of Boston to signal appreciation for that city’s humanitarian assistance after a terrible 1917 (that’s exactly 100 years ago, if you do the math) maritime disaster. The SS Mont-Blanc, a French cargo ship full of bomb materials, collided with the Norwegian SS Imo in Halifax Harbor, triggering an explosion that caused more than 2,000 deaths and 9,000 injuries.

This year, the tree is making a stop in Augusta on its journey south, where it will be at the center of a centennial commemoration that begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Capitol Park, which is across the street from the State House. The event is open to the public. Here’s your soundtrack.

Today's Daily Brief was written by Christopher Cousins and Michael Shepherd and edited by Robert Long.