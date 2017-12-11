Stuff your stockings with these Maine political tchotchkes

Good morning from Augusta. We’re beginning this week with many tidbits and not much big news, so consider this an early stocking full of political miscellany to preview what will be a big political week from Congress to Alabama to the city of Lewiston.

There’s a new member of the Legislature

Rick Mason has joined the House in place of his late wife, Gina. After Gina Mason died suddenly in September at age 57, Rick Mason of Lisbon Falls won her seat in the November election to keep it in Republican and family hands. LePage swore in Rick Mason last week during a ceremony at the State House. The Masons’ son, Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, was present for the ceremony. That makes Mason the third member of his extended family to represent Lisbon in the Maine House of Representatives, counting Gina and her cousin, Dale Crafts, who held the seat before she won it in 2016.

And another legislator wants a promotion

A first-term Portland legislator and brewery owner is running for an open Senate seat. Rep. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, is the first candidate to file to run for the seat to be vacated in 2018 by Sen. Mark Dion, D-Portland, who is running for governor. Sanborn easily won her 2016 race to represent parts of Portland and Falmouth and would be favored to win Dion’s seat if she makes it to the general election. She co-owns Rising Tide Brewing Company in Portland.

Reading list

The October wind storm caused more damage than we first thought. Approximately 500,000 Central Maine Power customers were left in the dark at the peak of the outages in the late-October storm, but that’s not all. CMP has now revealed that its $200 million smart-grid communications network, which is designed to help restore outages, went down as well. At about noon on the Monday of the storm, the system of smart meters on customers’ homes stopped sending data.

Collins said on Sunday that she’s ‘disappointed’ by the Republican National Committee’s decision to back Moore again. The senator criticized the party’s decision to come back into the Alabama race after it initially abandoned Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The senator criticized the party’s decision to come back into the Alabama race after it initially abandoned Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct. Protesters are continuing to pressure Collins over her vote on the Senate GOP tax overhaul. After sit-ins at her Bangor and Portland offices that both resulted in arrests last week, about 20 protesters gathered at her Bangor home on Sunday.

After sit-ins at her Bangor and Portland offices that both resulted in arrests last week, about 20 protesters gathered at her Bangor home on Sunday. Opposition to the proposed fee increases at Acadia is growing. The Bar Harbor Town Council has agreed to oppose Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s push for peak-season fee increases and instead to support a proposed congressional resolve that calls for “reliable, predictable” funding for the park and its more than $11 million maintenance backlog. The proposal currently under consideration would raise a number of fees, including the weekly pass price for a vehicle rising from $25 to $70.

How to survive winter

The BDN’s Julia Bayly knows. She reported today what we already know: Too much dark can really drain our momentum and it’s because it causes a shortage of serotonin in our bodies.

One doctor interviewed said seasonal depression becomes worse the farther north you go, right up until you hit Santa’s place at the North Pole. (OK, the doctor didn’t really say that last bit.) There’s a full half hour less daylight in Caribou than there is farther south.

Among the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder are irritability and a tendency to avoid going out at all. We can all relate. How do you beat it? Focus on your diet, good sleep and exercise.

Those methods “don’t sound sexy,” according to one doctor, but their benefits are “huge.” All not sounding sexy is a suggestion that you reverse the winter bummers by sitting in front of a “light box” for 30 minutes a day.

Here at the Daily Brief, we think you can chase away the blues in 30 minutes per day by doing something VERY sexy if you’re lucky enough to have a willing partner. Here’s your soundtrack. — Christopher Cousins

Today’s Daily Brief was written by Christopher Cousins and Michael Shepherd and edited by Robert Long. If you’re reading it on the BDN’s website or were forwarded it, click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.