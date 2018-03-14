Maine’s top government watchdog is leaving

Good morning from Augusta. The founding head of the Legislature’s watchdog agency, Beth Ashcroft, will leave her post in August at a time when her staff is likely to be in the middle of its probe into Maine’s child welfare system.

Ashcroft is one of the more respected people in state government. Under her direction, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability has authored landmark reports — particularly around state economic development incentives and expenses at the Maine Turnpike Authority that led to the conviction of its former executive director.

Her office is unique in that it’s controlled by a bipartisan legislative panel, the Government Oversight Committee. Ashcroft, a former Central Maine Power auditor, was hired 13 years ago to enshrine the office, which has wide authority to investigate state departments.

The office’s value is not questioned much these days, but leading legislative Democrats wondered in 2002 if its authority was too wide. The bill to start it passed overwhelmingly after an effort from key lawmakers — including David Trahan, a Republican who now runs the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, and Matthew Dunlap, now the Democratic secretary of state.

Sen. Tom Saviello, R-Wilton, who was a Democratic lawmaker then and is on the Government Oversight Committee now, said the office has gone “way beyond my expectations” and he attributed a lot of that to the “outstanding” Ashcroft.

Lawmakers are concerned about the office’s workload given her imminent departure, but she has given them a long runway to find a replacement. The committee authorized OPEGA to investigate Maine’s child welfare system on Friday after the recent deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy and 4-year-old Kendall Chick, allegedly at the hands of family members.

The office will investigate the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and produce a May report on the girls’ deaths and another, more time-consuming report on the child welfare system. But Saviello said he also expects OPEGA to investigate the state’s unemployment system and perhaps a forestry issue before another committee that he leads.

He said Ashcroft’s departure has him “concerned” about the workload. Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio, D-Sanford, the committee’s co-chair, said her “heart sank” when she found out Ashcroft is leaving, but that her “wonderful staff” will provide continuity.

Ashcroft said Tuesday (during a massive snowstorm) that she and her husband have long talked about wintering in Arizona, so they’ll remain in Maine part-time. She’s sticking around until Aug. 24 to help find and train her replacement and the job is already being advertised.

Bill to aid Maine shellfish harvesters clears U.S. House

A bill to resolve harvesting and boundary disputes around Acadia National Park passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. It was co-sponsored by Maine’s two representatives, Republican Bruce Poliquin and Democrat Chellie Pingree. It came after a donation of 1,400 acres at Schoodic Point to Acadia in late 2015 stirred objections from local leaders who said that its transfer without direct congressional approval violated the intent of a 1986 federal law that requires Congress to support large expansions of Acadia. The National Park Service has argued that a 1929 law allows the park to accept land donations without congressional approval. The bill still needs approval in the Senate and the signature of the president.

Tribal rights become a campaign issue

Tribal sovereignty rights over water quality and sustenance fishing exploded as a gubernatorial campaign issue Tuesday among Democrats. Two of Maine’s Indian tribes and a number of environmental and progressive groups took advantage of Tuesday’s slow, snowy news cycle to release a letter excoriating Attorney General Janet Mills, who is vying for the Democratic nomination in the governor’s race, for her role in disputes over tribal water rights.

The AG’s office defended Mills’ environmental record, highlighting her activism on issues ranging from President Donald Trump’s proposal to drill for oil off the coast to fighting against a number of attempts by Trump to roll back environmental protections.

Fellow Democratic candidates Adam Cote and Mark Eves made public statements criticizing Mills. Cote’s didn’t mention that he works for Drummond Woodsum, a law firm that has represented Maine tribes in two major lawsuits over water rights, losing both of them.

A spokeswoman for the Cote campaign said Tuesday evening that he had no involvement with those cases — he works on the firm’s energy sector team — and learned about Tuesday’s letter by reading the newspaper.

