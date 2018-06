Republican nominee for governor Shawn Moody held a commanding lead in almost every town where the Bangor Daily News tabulated results as of Wednesday morning.

By contrast, former DHHS commissioner Mary Mayhew had won the second-lowest number of towns, out of 354 with votes tallied early Wednesday. Mayhew carried the most first-place votes in five, one more than House Minority Leader Ken Fredette.

We’ll update this map as more results come in.